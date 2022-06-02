‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Boards Tribeca-Bound Comedy ‘Four Samosas’ As EP; Verve Ventures To Handle Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Utkarsh Ambudkar, who stars as Jay on CBS’ breakout comedy Ghosts, has boarded the Tribeca-bound indie Four Samosas as an executive producer, with Verve Ventures coming aboard to handle sales.

The comedy from writer-director Ravi Kapoor (Miss India America) centers on a wannabe rapper in L.A.’s Little India, who concocts a backwards plan to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s wedding by stealing her wedding diamonds. It will be one of just 10 feature films in US Narrative Competition at Tribeca in June—premiering in New York on June 10th, with several other screenings to follow throughout the festival week. Venk Potula leads the cast, which also includes Karan Soni, Sonal Shah, Sharmita Bhattacharya, Nirvan Patnaik, Summer Bishil, Meera Simhan, Sujata Day, Samrat Chakrabarti and Tony Mirrcandani.

Junglee Films

Kapoor produced Four Samosas alongside Potula for Khrisp Entertainment, and Rajiv Maikhuri and Craig Stovel for Creative Rebel Productions. Additional executive producers on the project include Marginal MediaWorks’ Sanjay Sharma and Milan Chakraborty.

“We’re thrilled for UTK to be joining our producing team,” said Kapoor. “He’s one of a new generation of South Asian luminaries and his breadth of work from stage to screen to music, coupled with his passion for elevating others, will lend us invaluable support as we bring “Four Samosas” to market.”

“Utkarsh is paving the way for so many of us actors and creators who have been working away for so long in the margins of Hollywood,” said Potula. “We can’t wait to hit NYC with UTK and paint the town Brown. Dark Brown.”

“I’ve been watching and supporting Venk grow as an actor for years,” added Ambudkar. “When he and Ravi shared an early cut of “Four Samosas” with me, I said I’ll do anything I can to help shine a light on the project. I’m so excited for audiences to see this entirely original and earnest comedy.”

Ambudkar is an actor, writer, producer and recording artist whose film credits include Marry Me, tick, tick… BOOM!, Free Guy, Mulan, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Game Over, Man!, Blindspotting, Basmati Blues, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Ride Along 2, Pitch Perfect and Rocket Science. In addition to Ghosts, he’s been seen on the TV side in series including The Dropout, Never Have I Ever, Special, Brockmire, White Famous and The Mindy Project. He recently started shooting World’s Best—a rap musical comedy feature he conceived, co-wrote, co-produces and stars in for Disney+—and will also soon be seen in Never Have I Ever Season 3.

Other upcoming projects from Verve’s independent finance and sales team, Verve Ventures, include Steve Buscemi’s The Listener, starring Tessa Thompson; Providence, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James; Knox Goes Away, starring and to be directed by Michael Keaton; Bad Behaviour, starring Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw; SXSW Grand Jury and Audience Award winner I Love My Dad, starring Patton Oswalt; Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza; and the queer musical Glitter & Doom.

Ambudkar is represented by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.