UTA Signs ‘Utopia’ & ‘Happy Death Day’ Actor Jessica Rothe And Her Lil’ Situation Productions Banner

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Jessica Rothe (Utopia) and her production company, Lil’ Situation Productions, for representation in all areas.

Rothe is perhaps best known for starring in Blumhouse and Universal’s slasher Happy Death Day, which went on to make over $125 million worldwide, as well as its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. She will next be seen co-starring alongside Bill Skarsgård in German filmmaker Mortiz Mohr’s dystopian actioner Boy Kills World, produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

Rothe also previously starred in Universal’s All My Life and MGM’s Valley Girl, and played a supporting role in Damien Chazelle’s Academy Award-winning Lionsgate musical, La La Land. On the small screen, she most recently was seen in the New Regency limited series Gaslight, based on the QCode podcast of the same name, which was directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

Previously, she was seen in Gillian Flynn’s series Utopia for Amazon, alongside John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane. Additionally, she starred as the titular character in Delilah, a project she developed with Sharon Horgan and Aaron Kaplan and executive produced for HBO Max.

Through her production company, Lil’ Situation Productions, Rothe is looking to develop impactful, character-driven stories across all genres with an emphasis on narratives that are female-centric, presenting unexpected, complex and daring roles for women of all ages. She currently is developing several projects, including one that she wrote, through her banner.

Rothe continues to be represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and attorney Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.