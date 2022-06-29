UTA Signs Liz Garbus & Dan Cogan’s Story Syndicate

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has inked Story Syndicate, which was co-founded by Emmy-winning filmmaker and two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus and Oscar-winning producer Dan Cogan in 2019.

The agency will be representing Story Syndicate across all areas worldwide. UTA also reps Garbus individually.

Story Syndicate is known for its premium nonfiction and scripted content. On the TV side, Story Syndicate’s latest productions include the docuseries Nuclear Family (HBO), the story of a first-generation lesbian family’s fight to stay together; I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO), exploring one extraordinary woman’s epic search to unmask the Golden State Killer; and The Innocence Files (Netflix), chronicling cases of wrongful conviction that The Innocence Project has worked to overturn.

Recent feature documentaries include Fauci (Nat Geo), following Dr. Anthony Fauci and his vital role amidst two pandemics; Becoming Costeau (Nat Geo), chronicling the life of underwater explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau; Mayor Pete (Amazon), following Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to become the youngest American President in history; Britney vs. Spears (Netflix), investigating Britney Spears’ fight for freedom; and All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon), examining the history of voter suppression.

Additionally, Story Syndicate is producing such upcoming projects as Children of the Underground, a five-part docuseries about charismatic vigilante Faye Yager which will debut on FX on Aug. 12 and on Hulu on Aug. 13; and The Murders Before the Marathon, which explores the connection between a gruesome triple homicide and the Boston Marathon bombings, premiering on Hulu in late July.

Other forthcoming projects include a docuseries on the GameStop saga (Netflix); feature documentary The Conspiracy, exploring myths that have plagued the Jewish community throughout centuries; double feature Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple), which chronicles the stories of Black actors and actresses with producers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Basset and Halle Berry; and more films and series in production at Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Apple.

Garbus was nominated twice at the Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature category for What Happened, Miss Simone? in 2016 and The Farm: Angola, USA in 1999. She won twice at the Primetime Emmys for What Happened, Miss Simone? in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in 2016, and Ghosts of Abu Ghraib in Outstanding Nonfiction Special in 2007.

Cogan won a Documentary Feature Oscar for Icarus in 2018. He also won a Primetime Emmy in 2020 for The Apollo in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category.