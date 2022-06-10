UTA Signs ‘After Jackie’ Filmmaker Andre Gaines And His Cinemation Studios Banner

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning writer, director and producer Andre Gaines (After Jackie), as well as his production company Cinemation Studios, for worldwide representation in all areas. The agency will now look to help expand his business across film, television, podcasts and gaming, also working with him on several hosted programs based on popular brands.

Most recently, Gaines directed and executive produced the feature documentary After Jackie, in partnership with LeBron James and Stanley Nelson. The film examining the second wave of Black professional baseball players who followed Jackie Robinson’s trailblazing path is set to premiere on The History Channel on June 18, as part of the network’s Juneteenth celebration programming.

Gaines previously directed and produced Showtime’s The One and Only Dick Gregory, in partnership with Kevin Hart and Lena Waith. The doc on legendary comedian and activist Dick Gregory, featuring appearances by Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell and Lena Waithe, landed Gaines an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Directing.

Gaines also exec produced HBO’s Independent Spirit Award-nominated documentary series The Lady and the Dale, which tells the story of a charismatic grifter and trans pioneer. He recently received a Gracie Award for his NBC special Stories We Tell, which aired on MSNBC.

Up next, Gaines and Cinemation Studios are set to executive produce the series adaptation of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai books at Netflix. Gaines also has a new six-part documentary series coming to another major network this summer. Additionally, he is developing a scripted feature about Dick Gregory with Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, via Cinemation.

Gaines continues to be represented by Todd Weinstein and Mitch Federer of Weinstein Senior, LLP.