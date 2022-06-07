UTA Signs Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Amanda Micheli Ahead Of JLo Documentary Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning filmmaker Amanda Micheli, the day before the world premiere of her latest documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Micheli, an Oscar and Emmy nominee, directed Halftime, a film that offers “an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” as the Tribeca program puts it. The documentary kicks off the 2022 festival on Wednesday night. Following Tribeca, Halftime debuts on Netflix on June 14.

“Micheli’s films often focus on women beating the odds in a male-dominated world,” UTA said in a statement. “Previously, the filmmaker earned an Academy Award nomination for her documentary La Corona, which follows an unlikely beauty pageant inside a Colombian women’s prison. Micheli’s other directorial credits include Double Dare for PBS which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and her first film Just For The Ride, which won a student Oscar and IDA Documentary Award.”

Jennifer Lopez in ‘Halftime’ Tribeca Film Festival/Netflix

The filmmaker has also won awards at festivals across the U.S., including AFI Fest, Chicago International Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, and Woodstock Film Festival. Her aforementioned 2008 short La Corona was honored at the Sundance Film Festival. In addition to directing, Micheli is an accomplished cinematographer with upwards of 20 credits.

UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. The agency notes its “business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world’s biggest brands.” Clients in the comedy realm include Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Seth Myers, Ziwe, and Al Franken. Music clients include Halsey, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, Nicole Scherzinger, deadmau5, and Brian Wilson.

UTA recently signed another documentary filmmaker, Dan Sickles, who directed with Antonio Santini the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Award-winning film Dina.