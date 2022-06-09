It Starts On The Page: Read The Season 2 Finale Script For ‘Upload’

In 2020, Greg Daniels brought together a project he had the idea for back in his days at Saturday Night Live. It started with the simple question: What if we could digitize ourselves? Years later, it became the sci-fi comedy drama known as Upload, which Amazon Prime Video has just been renewed for a third season.

Upload’s Season 2 finale, “Download,” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Upload takes place in 2033, where humans can “upload” themselves into a virtual afterlife. When 27-year-old computer programmer Nathan (Robbie Amell) passes away due to a crash caused by a malfunction with his self-driving car, his wealthy girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) uploads his consciousness to an expensive server called “Lakeview,” where he bonds with his handler Nora (Andy Allo). Season 2 begins with Ingrid supposedly uploading herself, but it turns out she is using a VR bodysuit and is still alive.

The episode, written by Owen Daniels and directed by Jeff Blitz, begins with Nathan and Nora conspiring in the woods. Meanwhile, Ingrid speaks to an AI stylist about having a digital baby with Nathan, even though she is still alive.

