‘Unstable’: Sian Clifford, Fred Armisen Among 7 Cast In Netflix Series

Netflix’s new scripted comedy Unstable has added 7 new cast members to its roster including series regulars Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Rachel Marsh (Head of the Class), Emma Ferreira (Transplant), and Aaron Branch (Kenan); and recurring stars Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Our Flag Means Death), Tom Allen (Barry), and JT Parr (Hawaii Five-O, Real Bros Of Simi Valley).

Clifford will play Anna, the Chief Financial Officer of the company run by Ellis (Rob Lowe), who has been with him since its founding. Strong, smart, opinionated, and one hundred percent loyal to her boss, Anna is one of the only people in Ellis’s life who can go toe-to-toe with him.

Marsh will play Luna, a genius biotech engineer who works in the lab with her friend and research partner Ruby (Ferreira). Shy and awkward, Luna is happy to let her more outgoing partner do the talking for the two of them.

Ferreira will play Ruby, also a biotech genius (let’s just stipulate everyone who works here is a friggin’ genius). Ruby is outgoing, friendly, and accessible … the opposite of Luna.

Branch will play Malcolm, longtime friend of Jackson (John Owen Lowe). He’s the project manager for the game-changing venture the company has been working on. An extrovert who is actually insecure since he’s a non-scientist in a world of scientific geniuses.

Fred Armisen will play Leslie, Ellis’s board-appointed therapist who is desperate to be liked.

Allen and Parr will respectively play TJ and Chaz, not very bright brothers who only have each other and are adversaries to Ellis. They got their board position because their rich father helped fund Ellis’s company.

Unstable follows an introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

The series is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Victor Fresco. Marc Buckland is an executive producer.