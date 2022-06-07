‘Unprisoned’: Marque Richardson Joins Onyx Collective’s Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marque Richardson has been cast as a series regular opposite Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Richardson plays Mal, the caseworker at the group home from which Eddie (Lindo) has been released after sixteen years in prison.

Yvette Lee Bowser serves as executive producer and showrunner. Joy Gorman Wettels will executive produce with Anonymous Content. Jen Braeden is also an executive producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Richardson recently stared in the Netflix series Dear White People, in which he reprised his role as Reggie from the feature film of the same name. His other recent credits include Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, Lionsgate feature Antebellum, TNT drama series Tell Me Your Secrets, as well as the feature film Inheritance. Additionally, he was in the Emmy-nominated All the Way for HBO.

Richardson is repped by Neon Kite, UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.