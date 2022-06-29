Universal Pushes Release Date For Illumination Comedy ‘Migration’

Universal Pictures has pushed back the wide theatrical release for the Illumination film Migration from Friday, June 30, 2023 to Friday, December 22, 2023.

Migration was set to open on its prior date against Disney’s Indiana Jones 5. On its new opening weekend, it will open against titles including Disney’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and an untitled Star Trek sequel from Paramount.

Migration is billed as a modern-day comedy following a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime as they attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, and ultimately down to the Bahamas. Oscar nominee Benjamin Renner (Ernest et Célestine) is directing the pic from an original screenplay by Mike White (School of Rock, The White Lotus). Illumination founder Chris Meledandri is serving as producer.

Universal most recently released Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion and Blumhouse’s horror The Black Phone. Titles coming up for distribution include the Illumination pic Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1), Jordan Peele’s anticipated horror Nope (July 22) and the Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday (August 5). The studio will handle international distribution only for upcoming features including John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven (July 1).