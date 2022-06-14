Universal-DreamWorks’ Sci-Fi Pic ‘Distant’ Flies To Winter 2023

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures

UPDATED, 10:09 AM: DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi film Distant is heading from Sept. 16 to Jan. 27, 2023.

Pic moves off a crowded weekend where there’s Lionsgate’s Judy Blume movie Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret and Sony’s Viola Davis epic The Woman King to the final weekend of January where Sony has the family film Harold and the Purple Crayon. 

PREVIOUSLY, November 3. : Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16.

Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date.

The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her.

Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.

