‘Twisted Metal’: AEW’s Joe Seanoa To Play Dual Role Of ‘Sweet Tooth’ Voiced By Will Arnett; 3 More To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: AEW’s Joe Seanoa a.k.a Samoa Joe is set to play the dual role of Sweet Tooth voiced by Will Arnett in Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS) are set to recur.

Sweet Tooth is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.

(L-R) Tahj Vaughans, Mike Mitchell and Lou Beatty Jr. Peacock

Mitchell will portray Stu, Mike’s best friend, the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world, and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters.

Vaughans will portray Mike, Stu’s best friend, the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world, and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters.

Beatty Jr. will portray Tommy, a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider John Doe (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.

Neve Campbell, Thomas Hayden Church, and Richard Cabral also star.

Mackie and showrunner Smith will executive produce alongside Kitao Sakurai — who also will direct multiple episodes — Reese, Wernick, Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

The series based on the PlayStation video games is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.