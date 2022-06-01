TV Academy Eliminates Hanging Episode Rule Beginning With 2023 Emmys

The Television Academy announced today it will eliminate the Hanging Episode Rule beginning with the 2023 Emmy competition.

The Hanging Episode Rule currently allows a series (including Limited or Anthology series) that premieres current-season episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline, but prior to the start of nomination-round voting, to post those episodes on a platform available to Academy members by May 31 for episode eligibility in the current Emmy competition.

Beginning with the next eligibility year (June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023), the Hanging Episode Rule has been eliminated; only episodes that premiere on a platform available to a national audience by May 31 will be Emmy-eligible. The Academy has made the change to standardize all submissions within the eligibility year.

Here are the complete rules for Series and Limited/Anthology Series eligibility beginning with 2023 Emmy competition:

The required number of episodes from a series must premiere nationally by May 31 to be eligible in the current Emmy competition. (Six episodes are required for series in animation, comedy, drama, variety, short form and reality categories. Three episodes are required for documentary series and hosted nonfiction series).

If a series premieres within the current Emmy eligibility year but doesn’t have the required number of nationally premiered episodes to qualify for its category, the series, along with the individual achievements, would gain eligibility in the subsequent Emmy competition.

If a series qualifies in the current eligibility year, but has additional episodes from its current season premiering after May 31, those episodes will gain Emmy eligibility with the series’ subsequent season.

If the series doesn’t return in the subsequent Emmy competition, those episodes would be eligible as single “orphaned” episodes in certain individual achievement categories. Submission for a body of work (including series and acting categories) would not be eligible under the “orphaned” episodes rule.

Limited/Anthology Series

All episodes/parts of a limited/anthology series must premiere nationally by May 31 to be eligible in the current Emmy competition.

If all episodes/parts do not premiere within the current eligibility year, the complete limited series, along with the individual achievements, would gain eligibility in the subsequent Emmy competition.

This year’s Emmys will held live on Sept.12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater and will air on NBC. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 3 and 4.