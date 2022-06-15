‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Releases Official Trailer For Sylvester Stallone Drama

Yes, Sylvester Stallone: it’s obvious that you are new in town.

Paramount+ today released the official trailer for its upcoming original series Tulsa King from uber-producer Taylor Sheridan. Terence Winter (The Sopranos) serves as showrunner and writer in the drama that follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison. His boss sends him to Tulsa, Okla., where he builds a crew to establish a new criminal empire.

Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+. It will immediately follow the season five premiere of Yellowstone.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, as well as the upcoming series Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man and 1932.