‘Tulsa King’: Dana Delany Joins Taylor Sheridan Series That Stars Sylvester Stallone

Dana Delany (Body of Proof) will join Sylvester Stallone in the new original series Tulsa King for Paramount+.

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

Delany won a pair of Lead Actress Emmys and earned two other nominations for China Beach and more recently starred in The Code, The Comedians and Hand of God.

Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who also will be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount+, behind the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone.

