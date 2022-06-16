Tribeca Festival Winners: ‘Good Girl Jane’ Best Feature; ‘The Cave Of Adullam’, ‘January’ Take Top Honors

Coming-of-age drama Good Girl Jane, written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, took the Tribeca Festival Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature on Thursday while its star Rain Spencer won for Best Performance at the fest, which announced its winners ahead of wrapping this weekend.
The film follows lonely teenager Jane, bullied out of private school and at odds with her divorced parents, who spirals out of control after falling in with a hard-partying crowd and becoming smitten with a dangerously charismatic bad boy, played by Patrick Gibson. Andie MacDowell is Jane’s beleaguered mom. It’s produced by Fred Bernstein, Dominique Telson, Lauren Pratt, Mintz and Simone Williams.
January (Janvaris) by Viesturs Kairiss, from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, about an aspiring filmmaker searching for identity against the backdrop of Latvian independence, was named Best International Narrative Feature.
Best Documentary Feature and Editing awards went Laura Checkoway’s The Cave of Adullam. The Laurence Fishburne-produced doc follows martial arts sensei Jason Wilson tenderly guiding his often-troubled young Detroit students with a beautifully effective blend of compassion and tough love. See Deadline interview with Fishburne and Wilson here.
Also in the Narrative Feature Category, Allswell by Ben Snyder, about three Nuyorican sisters navigating life challenges, took the Best Screenplay award. Best Cinematography went to Next Exit by Mali Elfman. Liz Carbel won a Special Jury Mention for Best Performance for Daniel Antebi’s Sierra in God’s Time.
Katrina Babies received the Human/Nature Prize, a new award this year for environmentally conscious films.
Michelle Garza Cervera took the 10th annual Nora Ephron Award for Huesera from Mexico. She also won for Best New Narrative Director.
Awards were presented at Tribeca eatery Thalassa for Short Film, Audio Storytelling, Immersive, Games, Human/Nature and Tribeca X (branded storytelling). The ceremony awarded $165,000 in cash prizes. The festival, which hosts over 600 events across NYC, concludes Sunday. A special Virtual Award Winner Screenings series will be available for U.S. audiences this weekend via Tribeca At Home.
“Today’s honorees are a testament to the vitality of cinematic storytelling, representing the most exciting achievements across countries, genres, and platforms,” said Cara Cusumano, the festival director and VP of programming. “We are proud to recognize such a diverse and innovative group of works and creators with today’s well-deserved award winners.”
Earlier in the week, Tribeca and sponsor AT&T announced Smoking Tigers as the winner of annual pitch contest AT&T Presents: Untold Stories. Writer-director So Young Shelly Yo and producer Guo Guo will receive $1 million to produce their feature-length film, which will premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and get a first-look opportunity with HBO Max.
Here’s the complete list of Tribeca winners:
U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION
The Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature
Good Girl Jane
Directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz
Best Screenplay
Allswell
Directed and written by Ben Snyder; written by Elizabeth Rodriguez
Best Cinematography
Next Exit
Directed and written by Mali Elfman
Best Performance
Rain Spencer in Good Girl Jane
Special Jury Mention for Best Performance
Liz Carbel Sierra in God’s Time
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION
Best International Narrative Feature
January (Janvaris) (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairiss; written by Viesturs Kairiss, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
Best Screenplay
The Visitor (Bolivia, Uruguay)
Directed by Martín Boulocq. Written by Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún
Best Cinematography
We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein) (Germany, Romania)
Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova; written by Natalia Sinelnikova, Viktor Gallandi
Best Performance
Dorota Pomykala for Woman on a Roof (Poland, France, Sweden)
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Documentary Feature
The Cave of Adullam, (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Checkoway
Best Cinematography
The Wild One (France)
Directed, written, and produced by Tessa Louise-Salomé
Best Editing
The Cave of Adullam (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Checkoway
The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director
Edward Buckles Jr. for Katrina Babies (U.S.)
Directed by Edward Buckles Jr.; written by Edward Buckles Jr., Luther Clement Lam, Audrey Rosenberg
Best New Narrative Director
Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)
Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director
Pink Moon, (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia)
Directed by Floor van der Meulen; written by Bastiaan Kroeger
The Nora Ephron Award: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)
Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera; written by Michelle Garza Cervera, Abia Castillo
SHORT FILM
Best Narrative Short
Night Ride (Nattrikken) (Norway)
Directed and written by Eirik Tveiten
Best Documentary Short
Heart Valley (UK, Wales)
Directed by Christian Cargill; written by Kiran Sidhu
Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Short
Stranger at the Gate (U.S.)
Directed by Joshua Seftel
Best Animated Short
More Than I Remember (U.S.)
Directed by Amy Bench; written by Mugeni Ornella, Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman
Student Visionary
Daydreamers (Belgium)
Directed by Ante Pask; written by Ante Pask, Emiel van Wouwe
AUDIO STORYTELLING
Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction
Mother Country Radicals
Special Jury Mention Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction
I Was Never There
Best Audio Storytelling in Fiction
The Hollowed Out
IMMERSIVE
Storyscapes Award
Kubo Walks The City (France, South Korea)
Special Jury Mention for Storyscapes Award
EVOLVER (UK, France, U.S.)
New Voices Award
LGBTQ + VR Museum (UK, Denmark)
GAMES
Tribeca Games Award
Thirsty Suitors (U.S.)
Special Jury Mention for Tribeca Games Award
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (U.S.)
HUMAN/NATURE PRIZE
Katrina Babies (U.S.)
TRIBECA X
Best Feature
The Beauty of Blackness
Brand: Sephora. Agency: Epic Digital, VOX Creative, Digitas, Ventureland
Best Short
The Comeback
Brand: Apple. Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
Best Episodic
Stories About Helpful People
Brand: Zendesk. Creative Studio: Even/Odd
Best Immersive
Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue
Brand: Meta
