Tribeca Festival Winners: ‘Good Girl Jane’ Best Feature; ‘The Cave Of Adullam’, ‘January’ Take Top Honors

Coming-of-age drama Good Girl Jane, written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, took the Tribeca Festival Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature on Thursday while its star Rain Spencer won for Best Performance at the fest, which announced its winners ahead of wrapping this weekend.

The film follows lonely teenager Jane, bullied out of private school and at odds with her divorced parents, who spirals out of control after falling in with a hard-partying crowd and becoming smitten with a dangerously charismatic bad boy, played by Patrick Gibson. Andie MacDowell is Jane’s beleaguered mom. It’s produced by Fred Bernstein, Dominique Telson, Lauren Pratt, Mintz and Simone Williams.

January (Janvaris) by Viesturs Kairiss, from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, about an aspiring filmmaker searching for identity against the backdrop of Latvian independence, was named Best International Narrative Feature.

Related Story Robert De Niro And NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fete Common With Social Justice Tribute - Tribeca Festival

Best Documentary Feature and Editing awards went Laura Checkoway’s The Cave of Adullam. The Laurence Fishburne-produced doc follows martial arts sensei Jason Wilson tenderly guiding his often-troubled young Detroit students with a beautifully effective blend of compassion and tough love. See Deadline interview with Fishburne and Wilson here.

Also in the Narrative Feature Category, Allswell by Ben Snyder, about three Nuyorican sisters navigating life challenges, took the Best Screenplay award. Best Cinematography went to Next Exit by Mali Elfman. Liz Carbel won a Special Jury Mention for Best Performance for Daniel Antebi’s Sierra in God’s Time.

Katrina Babies received the Human/Nature Prize, a new award this year for environmentally conscious films.

Michelle Garza Cervera took the 10th annual Nora Ephron Award for Huesera from Mexico. She also won for Best New Narrative Director.

Awards were presented at Tribeca eatery Thalassa for Short Film, Audio Storytelling, Immersive, Games, Human/Nature and Tribeca X (branded storytelling). The ceremony awarded $165,000 in cash prizes. The festival, which hosts over 600 events across NYC, concludes Sunday. A special Virtual Award Winner Screenings series will be available for U.S. audiences this weekend via Tribeca At Home.

“Today’s honorees are a testament to the vitality of cinematic storytelling, representing the most exciting achievements across countries, genres, and platforms,” said Cara Cusumano, the festival director and VP of programming. “We are proud to recognize such a diverse and innovative group of works and creators with today’s well-deserved award winners.”

Earlier in the week, Tribeca and sponsor AT&T announced Smoking Tigers as the winner of annual pitch contest AT&T Presents: Untold Stories. Writer-director So Young Shelly Yo and producer Guo Guo will receive $1 million to produce their feature-length film, which will premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and get a first-look opportunity with HBO Max.

Here’s the complete list of Tribeca winners:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature

Good Girl Jane

Directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz

Best Screenplay

Allswell

Directed and written by Ben Snyder; written by Elizabeth Rodriguez

Best Cinematography

Next Exit

Directed and written by Mali Elfman

Best Performance

Rain Spencer in Good Girl Jane

Special Jury Mention for Best Performance

Liz Carbel Sierra in God’s Time

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best International Narrative Feature

January (Janvaris) (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairiss; written by Viesturs Kairiss, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman

Best Screenplay

The Visitor (Bolivia, Uruguay)

Directed by Martín Boulocq. Written by Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún

Best Cinematography

We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein) (Germany, Romania)

Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova; written by Natalia Sinelnikova, Viktor Gallandi

Best Performance

Dorota Pomykala for Woman on a Roof (Poland, France, Sweden)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature

The Cave of Adullam, (U.S.)

Directed by Laura Checkoway

Best Cinematography

The Wild One (France)

Directed, written, and produced by Tessa Louise-Salomé

Best Editing

The Cave of Adullam (U.S.)

Directed by Laura Checkoway

The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director

Edward Buckles Jr. for Katrina Babies (U.S.)

Directed by Edward Buckles Jr.; written by Edward Buckles Jr., Luther Clement Lam, Audrey Rosenberg

Best New Narrative Director

Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director

Pink Moon, (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia)

Directed by Floor van der Meulen; written by Bastiaan Kroeger

The Nora Ephron Award: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera; written by Michelle Garza Cervera, Abia Castillo

SHORT FILM

Best Narrative Short

Night Ride (Nattrikken) (Norway)

Directed and written by Eirik Tveiten

Best Documentary Short

Heart Valley (UK, Wales)

Directed by Christian Cargill; written by Kiran Sidhu

Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Short

Stranger at the Gate (U.S.)

Directed by Joshua Seftel

Best Animated Short

More Than I Remember (U.S.)

Directed by Amy Bench; written by Mugeni Ornella, Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman

Student Visionary

Daydreamers (Belgium)

Directed by Ante Pask; written by Ante Pask, Emiel van Wouwe

AUDIO STORYTELLING

Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction

Mother Country Radicals

Special Jury Mention Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction

I Was Never There

Best Audio Storytelling in Fiction

The Hollowed Out

IMMERSIVE

Storyscapes Award

Kubo Walks The City (France, South Korea)

Special Jury Mention for Storyscapes Award

EVOLVER (UK, France, U.S.)

New Voices Award

LGBTQ + VR Museum (UK, Denmark)

GAMES

Tribeca Games Award

Thirsty Suitors (U.S.)

Special Jury Mention for Tribeca Games Award

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (U.S.)

HUMAN/NATURE PRIZE

Katrina Babies (U.S.)

TRIBECA X

Best Feature

The Beauty of Blackness

Brand: Sephora. Agency: Epic Digital, VOX Creative, Digitas, Ventureland

Best Short

The Comeback

Brand: Apple. Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai

Best Episodic

Stories About Helpful People

Brand: Zendesk. Creative Studio: Even/Odd

Best Immersive

Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue

Brand: Meta