U.S. Marketing Giant Trailer Park Group Buys Indian Creative Agency White Turtle Studios

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. marketing giant Trailer Park Group has taken its first steps into India with the acquisition of Mumbai-based creative agency White Turtle Studios.

White Turtle was founded 10 years ago by Ankit Bhatia and Avinash Rajan and has since gone about developing expertise in creative, design, production and strategy.

The 140-staff agency has partnered with Amazon Prime Video over the past six years, at a time when the streamer has deepened its push in the territory.

Following the acquisition, Bhatia and Rajan will continue to co-lead White Turtle, reporting to Trailer Park CEO Rick Eiserman.

Trailer Park is responsible for some of the world’s most recognizable marketing campaigns including for the likes of Stranger Things and Marvel’s Avengers.

It has worked with the likes of Amazon Studios, Disney, HBO, Netflix, and Xbox and now wants to push into the Indian market.

“Many of our longstanding studio and streaming clients have asked for additional support in APAC and this is a critical step in truly putting Trailer Park Group on the map in India, as well as across the broader Asia-Pacific region,” said Eiserman. “Ankit and Avi have built an incredible team and business by delivering market-leading creative work for both global and local clients.”

Bhatia called Trailer Park Group an “ideal partner in terms of their commitment to creativity, their people-first approach, and their vision for growth.”