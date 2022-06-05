‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars To $549M Global; ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Grabs $56M In Early Offshore Bow & ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Crosses $900M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick, as projected yesterday, has flown past $500M worldwide, with $548.6M through its first two frames. The offshore weekend is estimated at $81.7M, an incredible hold of -20%, to lift the international box office cume to $257M in 64 markets. This does not include big Tom Cruise hub Korea which rolls out on June 23 (nor are China and Russia in the mix).

The hypersonic Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel is on a tear overseas where the UK has lit up the sky with $47.8M to date. The weekend was down just 12% from opening. Australia has grossed $23.4M after a teeny 6% dip from the previous session. Japan slid just 26% from launch and has grossed $21.9M to date.

The sky-high sequel also added $18.5M in global IMAX during the sophomore session with increases in such markets as Australia (+4%), Brazil (+15%), Mexico (+9%), Taiwan (+25%), Saudi Arabia (+24%) and Hong Kong (+11%). Drops were slight in such majors as Japan (-4%), UK (-16%) and Italy (-12%). The overseas IMAX cume is $23M for $62.7M worldwide.

(See below for more detail on Maverick’s weekend as breakdowns are updated.)

The only major competition out there for Cruise’s flying ace this frame was the debut of Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion which started to thrash its tail in 15 early offshore markets. Also as we wrote on Saturday, the dino bow for the Colin Trevorrorw-helmed threequel exceeded $50M and is an estimated $55.5M through Sunday. That’s 1% ahead of both 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when excluding previews.

Latin America ate up the return of the new and legacy cast with JWD breaking records as the franchise’s best opening in Mexico, Argentina, Central America, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Before heading to North America, as well as China and 58 other markets next weekend, Mexico is the lead hub in the debut with an estimated $18.1M — good for Universal’s all-time biggest opening in the market. There was 70% uplift from Friday to Saturday, with a big boost from families, logging Universal’s top Saturday ever. The debut also beat Jurassic World (+42%) and Fallen Kingdom (+44%). Further detail to come.

And, in another major milestone, Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has rounded the $900M mark globally, conjuring an estimated $909.4M through Sunday. Of that, $388.7M is from domestic and $520.7M comes from the international box office. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel reached the milestone without releasing in either China or Russia and did it in five weekends.

When excluding China and Russia, the $909.4M cume makes Doctor Strange 2 the No. 10 global and international MCU release out of 28 titles, surpassing Spider-Man: Far From Home.

