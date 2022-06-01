‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m.

She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic comedy, At Midnight, which will serve as the banner title of the streamer’s Latin American originals production. She is also currently in production as the lead of Netflix and Skydance’s global spy adventure series opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, where the duo will play father and daughter.

Most recently, Barbaro appeared in Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and was subsequently chosen as an official selection for Sundance in 2022. The film was recently acquired by MUBI for the US and Canada.

“Monica is an extraordinary talent, which the world is quickly discovering in this exciting moment. We are thrilled to join forces alongside her and her existing team as Monica continues her exceptional work both in front of the camera as well as behind it. A true creative force in many areas, Monica has a number of producorial projects in development that we could not be prouder to support and nurture,” said Range’s Chelsea McKinnies.

Barbaro is also represented by UTA, Innovative Artists, and attorney Neil Meyer.