‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Roars To $389M WW As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars To $747M – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Big action at the global and international box office this weekend as Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion put its dino-print into an additional 57 overseas markets, and along with last weekend’s holdovers, grossed an estimated $177M to lift the offshore cume to $245.8M through Sunday. With the threequel’s stomping domestic bow, the global tally has reached a toothy $389.1M.

At the same time, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is still speeding along as it crossed the $700M mark worldwide, with (a rather fitting) $747M through today. The Tom Cruise-starrer added $52.7M in 64 overseas markets during its third frame, another terrific drop at just 39% — despite losing the majority of IMAX screens to the dinosaurs. The international cume is now $353.7M as domestic approaches $400M.

We’ll dig into all of the details on both films as we update, but here are some initial benchmarks for the Colin Trevorrow-directed Dominion: 16 overseas markets had the biggest franchise opening weekend including previews, 12 markets had the biggest franchise opening weekend excluding previews and three markets delivered Universal’s 3rd biggest opening weekend ever.

The Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer that sees the return of legacy cast from 1993’s Jurassic Park also scored No. 1 starts in 52 of the 57 new markets. Those debuts (excluding China — more on that below — and excluding previews) are 11% below 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 29% below 2015’s Jurassic World, both at today’s rates. They also came in 38% above Maverick.

JWD notably delivered $52.5M in China for the biggest opening of a Hollywood title there this year. As noted yesterday, it has become the top studio movie of 2022 and performed almost in line with Jurassic World for the three-day; the earlier movie having opened on a Wednesday.

This is all the more impressive given that about 20% of cinemas remain closed in China, including all of Shanghai and some of Beijing.

Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg tells Deadline, “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results. It is a true testament to the enduring love for this franchise and a monumental collaboration between filmmakers and the cast, the Universal team around the world and exhibitors everywhere.”

Dominion also scored $25M in global IMAX, the format’s 4th best worldwide opening ever for a Universal title. Internationally, IMAX landed its 5th best launch weekend for a Universal movie with $12.7M, including $6.3M from China which is the biggest Hollywood debut since May of 2021.

As for Maverick and IMAX, the global box office cume has reached $75.6M, making it the format’s biggest release of 2022.



Both Maverick and Dominion have runway ahead as the next big June release is family-leaning Lightyear from Disney/Pixar. Each also has an ace up its sleeve. Top Gun 2 goes to Cruise-loving Korea on June 23 and JWD releases in Japan, a strong market for the franchise, on July 29.

