‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Speeds Past $900M Worldwide

UPDATE, writethru: The jet propulsion trajectory of Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick continues as the Tom Cruise-starrer has now crossed $900M global in just 25 days of release. The worldwide cume through Monday is $901.9M. Of that, domestic makes up $474.8M with the international box office accounting for $427.1M.

This Joseph Kosinski-directed film is simply on a tear, and as we’ve previously noted, clearly has $1B in its sights as soon as next week. Cruise landed in Korea this past weekend — a huge market for him — and fans were out in droves. TGM opens there on Thursday.

Only four days ago, Maverick topped $800M global, becoming Cruise’s biggest movie ever. It is also the indefatigable movie star’s highest-grossing film of all time in such a short span.

The holds on this 36-years-later sequel have been amazing. The most recent weekend offshore was down just 21% in the actuals, despite added competition from other major releases.

TGM is the highest-grossing Cruise movie in 23 markets, including the UK, Australia and Brazil; and is Paramount Pictures’ biggest live action movie in 15 markets, including the UK, Australia, France and Brazil.

From my current perch here at CineEurope in Barcelona, where Paramount has its presentation tomorrow morning, this movie is just invigorating exhibition. As I noted on Sunday, it’s also encouraging for other studios. Everyone is championing one another when there is a hit. It may be a little too on the nose, but I can’t resist saying what’s good for the Goose is good for the gander.

The Top 5 markets on Top Gun: Maverick through Monday are the UK ($72.3M), Japan ($43.9M), Australia ($40.6M), France ($35.4M) and Germany ($21.2M).