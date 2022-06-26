‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has raced past the $1B mark worldwide, becoming only the second movie of the pandemic era to reach such rarefied air — and Tom Cruise’s first time to the milestone in a career that has spanned 40 years. It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to $1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated $1.006B worldwide, including domestic’s estimated $521.7M and $484.7M from the international box office.

Cruise’s flying ace had already raced across $900M last Monday, and a few days prior had topped $800M to become Cruise’s biggest movie ever globally.

The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing short of stellar. Last weekend was off just 21%, and the current frame, at $44.5M in 65 markets, is down only 26% — simply phenomenal.

TGM’s performance is a testament to the work that Paramount’s distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star traveled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul to promote the movie. After his Korea trip, he even made a pit-stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible), thanking exhibition personally for its efforts.

What’s even more impressive about the movie that puts Cruise back in the cockpit where he first catapulted to global action stardom, is that it is reaching these hypersonic heights without China or Russia in the mix. And, it is pulling in “older” audiences as well as the younger folk who weren’t even around for the first movie.

To recap, at release in late May, Maverick lit the fires with Cruise’s biggest overseas and domestic debuts; and the following weekend was not devoured by the start of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there is room in the marketplace for more than one major tentpole — which is great news for everyone after the past couple of years of uncertainty.

In notable performances this weekend, TGM is still ranked at No. 1 in Japan — for the fifth weekend in a row — and down just 15% for a $51.1M running cume. The UK came in behind Warner Bros’ Elvis, down 18% from last week for a total to date of $78.7M. Australia dipped 24%, landing No. 2 behind Elvis for a $45.5M cume to date. In France, the total so far is $38.8M. Germany’s total to date is $23.4M.

