‘Top Gun: Maverick’ And ‘American Hustle’ Scribe Eric Warren Singer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Eric Warren Singer, one of the screenwriters behind Paramount’s summer smash Top Gun: Maverick.

The Tom Cruise sequel nearly 30 years in the making hit theaters on May 27 and has thus far grossed over $907 million worldwide, registering as the highest grossing film of 2022. Singer shares screenplay credit on the Navy aviator action-drama with Ehren Kruger and Christopher McQuarrie, having worked from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, which was based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

Singer came to Top: Gun Maverick after collaborating with its director Joseph Kosinski on the critically acclaimed drama Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, which starred Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Jeff Bridges. He co-wrote that film, based on Sean Flynn’s GQ article “No Exit”, with Ken Nolan.

The screenwriter’s first script, The Sky Is Falling, sold to Sony and cemented him as as in-demand writer, later being named by both Premiere and Empire magazine as one of the best unproduced screenplays of all time. His first produced film was the Tom Tykwer-directed conspiracy thriller The International, starring Clive Owen and Naomi Watts, which opened the 59th Berlin Film Festival in 2009.

Singer’s follow-up, American Hustle, starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner and more, was co-written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell. It won Best Original Screenplay awards from the New York Film Critics Circle, BAFTA and the Australian Academy, also earning 10 noms at the Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Singer has also worked with such noted directors as David Fincher, Gore Verbinski, Justin Kurzel, Ron Howard, Ridley Scott and Ben Affleck. He created and executive produced the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, which is based on Gregory David Roberts’ acclaimed novel, and continues to be represented by Range Media Partners and attorney Mark Gochman.