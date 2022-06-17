‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies By $800M Worldwide; Becomes Tom Cruise’s Biggest Movie Ever

Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has buzzed yet another box office milestone, this time flying past $800M globally. The worldwide cume through Thursday is $806.4M, including $422.2M domestic and $384.2M from the international box office.

This makes the sequel Tom Cruise’s biggest movie ever worldwide, surpassing Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($791.1M WW). This has also happened in just 21 days of theatrical release. Already in that time, Maverick is Paramount’s second highest grossing release ever.

Internationally, Maverick is now the biggest Cruise movie in 23 markets, including the UK, Australia and Brazil. It is also Paramount Pictures’ biggest live-action title in 15 markets, including the UK, Australia, France and Brazil.

As I wrote on Sunday, this phenomenon has every shot at topping $1B worldwide. The film still has Korea, a big Cruise market, to launch next week. He’s headed there to personally introduce it to fans.

What’s even more impressive about the movie that puts Cruise back in the cockpit where he first catapulted to global action stardom, is that it is reaching these stratospheric heights without China or Russia in the mix. And, it’s pulling in “older” audiences.

To recap, at release in late May, the Joseph Kosinski-directed Maverick lit the fires with Cruise’s biggest overseas and domestic debuts.

Offshore, TGM has had amazing holds, down in its sophomore frame an unprecedented 16%; last session it fell just 39% despite the arrival of Jurassic World Dominion and the loss of IMAX screens.

Earlier this week, Anthony reported that Maverick crossed $400M in North America to easily become the highest grossing movie of the year to date, and the second highest-grossing movie of the pandemic after Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7M).



