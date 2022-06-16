‘Top Boy’ Star Ashley Walters Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate artist Ashley Walters (Top Boy) for representation.

Walters is an actor, writer, director, producer and recording artist best known for exec producing and starring in Netflix’s British crime drama Top Boy, created and written by Ronan Bennett. He stars alongside Kano (aka Kane Robinson) as Dushane Hill, a drug dealer plying his trade at the fictional Summerhouse estate, within the London borough of Hackney. The series, currently in its final season, has been credited with changing the television landscape in the UK through its authentic representation of Black London culture. It ran for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011-2013 with Yann Demange directing and continuing as EP under Netflix, who brought the series back in 2018 for a further three seasons.

Walters’ acting career launched with a breakout, award-winning performance in Saul Dibb’s drama Bullet Boy. Since then, he has starred in a range of film and television projects—from Jim Sheridan’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ with 50 Cent, to Small Island for the BBC.

Walters co-created, co-wrote and executive produced the series Bulletproof, which was Sky’s biggest original drama over its two seasons. In 2021, he starred opposite Suranne Jones in Dominic Savage’s BAFTA-nominated film, I Am Victoria. Walters recently transcended into the directing space with an original short for Sky titled Boys, a coming-of-age tale about two friends in East London who are faced with difficult decisions as they navigate the journey to adulthood. He’s further cut his teeth as a director with the Channel 4 series, Ackley Bridge, which will debut this summer.

Walters’ music career launched with seminal British R&B collective So Solid Crew in the early 2000s. He performs under the moniker Asher D and most recently released the EP, Test the Walters.

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. A+E Networks acquired a minority stake in the company for around $50M this past March.

Walters continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group in the UK.