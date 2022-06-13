Tony Awards Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates Patti LuPone won the Best Featured Actress/Musical for her performance in Company.
LuPone thanked producer “Chris Harper who pays my salary” and “all of the Covid safety people” in a speech that made reference to the Broadway great’s recent viral moment in which she took to task a non-masked audience member at Company talkback.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Take Me Out.
The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+, is being hosted by Ariana DeBose.
See below for nominees, and the creative arts winners announced during the Paramount+ pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One.
WINNERS LIST
Best Featured Actress/Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Best Featured Actor/Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING ‘ACT ONE’ PRE-SHOW
Best Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ
NOMINEES
Best Direction of a play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From The North Country Conor McPherson
MJ Lynn Nottage
Mr. Saturday Night Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best play
Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Lead Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Lead Actress in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Lead Actor in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Lead Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop
