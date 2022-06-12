Tony Awards: Creative Arts Prizes To ‘MJ’ For Choreography, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ For Set Design, ‘Six’ For Score; More

Myles Frost and the cast of 'MJ'

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough officially launched tonight’s Tony Award celebration with the one-hour The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show streaming on Paramount+, opening the show with a song and dance number written by Criss himself.

See the full Creative Arts winners list below.

Angela Lansbury, as previously announced, was presented with the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Lansbury has won five Tony Awards throughout her more than 75 year career. She won her first Tony for her performance in the title role in Mame in 1966.

Lansbury was not present to accept the honor.

The hourlong steaming special will include exclusive content and the presentation of select honors and awards.

Criss is currently co-starring with Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet’s American Buffalo, and Hough is making her Broadway debut in Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

The Tony Awards: Act One, featuring one hour of exclusive content streaming live (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT) only on Paramount+, will hand out multiple honors and introduce special performances. Immediately following, Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT) on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here are the winners for the 75th annual Tony Awards, Creative Arts:

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ