Toni Domenech Joins UTA As Speakers Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Domenech has joined United Talent Agency as an agent in the speakers division.

In her role, Domenech will focus on securing domestic and international appearances for talent at conventions, private functions and more. She will be based in Los Angeles and will report to David Evenchick, partner and head of UTA Speakers.

A veteran in the speakers industry, Domenech is known for closing both in-person and private signing deals for artists such as Michael Keaton, John Cena, Kathy Bates, Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, Rupert Grint, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, and Nathalie Emmanuel. In addition to her work in the appearance space, she has brokered digital, branded, and endorsement deals for film and television actors, New York Times bestselling authors, and social media content creators with brands like Valentino, Audemars Piguet, Moto Guzzi, Estee Lauder, Jane Iredale Cosmetics and Klarna.

Domenech joins UTA from ICM Partners, where she was an agent in Global Branded Entertainment, specializing in fan conventions in the US and abroad. Previously, she worked at Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Entertainment Law Firm.

Earlier in her career, she worked on the talent/logistics booking side for Creation Entertainment and Ace Comic-Con (f/k/a Wizard World), where she gained her expertise in the comic convention market.