Tomorrow Studios Adapting ‘I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness’ Novel For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Tomorrow Studios has lined up its next project: It will adapt the novel I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness for TV.

The Claire Vaye Watkins tome was named Best Book of the Year by Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire, Kirkus and NPR. Emmy Award-winning director Stephanie Laing (Physical) will re-team with Tomorrow Studios and screenwriter/author Alissa Nutting (Made for Love) for the TV adaptation.

“We love working with Stephanie on Physical because of her incredible talent for showcasing complex stories of female empowerment in a way that resonates with a global audience. We’re excited to work with her and prolific writer Alissa to bring Claire’s powerful work to television, and we are proud to have a strong team of women spearheading this incredible project,” according to a joint statement from Tomorrow Studios CEO/Partner Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements.

Released in October 2021 by Riverhead Books, I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness was hailed by Vanity Fair as “a beguiling, biting exploration of motherhood (and personhood) that weaves in rich biographical details and is set in the desert heat of her California and Nevada hometowns.” It is the third work of fiction by Watkins.

Adelstein and Clements will executive produce the series through Tomorrow Studios, along with Laing, Nutting and Watkins. Alissa Bachner will co-executive produce.

Laing is currently the EP and director of Physical that’s from Tomorrow Studios. She’s also known for her work on Veep, and recently directed and executive produced the Amazon UK Jezz Butterworth limited series, Mammals starring Sally Hawkins and James Corden.

Nutting is co-creator, co-showrunner, writer, and EP on HBO Max’s Made For Love, adapted from her novel of the same name. She’s also the co-creator and co-showrunner of the half-hour Adult Swim cartoon Teenage Euthanasia, which was recently given ordered for a second season.

Laing is repped by CAA and Artists First; Nutting is repped by CAA, Artists First and Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc; and Watkins is repped by CAA and Aragi.