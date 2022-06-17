You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tim Sale Dies: Legendary Batman Comic Book Artist Was 66

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Turner Unscripted Boss Corie Henson Latest Top Exec To Exit Warner Bros Discovery
Read the full story

Tom Hardy Updates Fans On ‘Venom 3’ Progress With Script Photo

Venom Let There Be Carnage
'Venom Let There Be Carnage' Sony

Venom franchise star Tom Hardy took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the cover page of what appears to be a script for Venom 3. While the image does not reveal the sequel’s name, where the title should be is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth.

The red of the tongue may not just be anatomically correct, it may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with the red-clad Spider-Man. Some also speculated that the “tongue” seems to end “in the shape of the letter ‘s,’ potentially again hinting at a Spider-Man crossover.”

Whatever the case, the image does seem to confirm that Hardy will again work with writer Kelly Marcel on the story, with Marcel penning the screenplay. The duo filled the same roles on Venom 2, which grossed $502 million worldwide in the midst of a pandemic last year. The two also served as producers on that film.

Venom 3 was first announced at CinemaCon in April when Sony offered the briefest of teases in its sizzle real by flashing the pic’s logo.

The Venom franchise has grossed about $1.4 billion at the global box office to date, making a third installment a very good bet.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad