‘Tokyo Vice’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a second season of Tokyo Vice from Endeavor Content and Wowow, Japan’s leading pay TV player. It stars Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort and hails from creator and writer/executive producer J.T. Rogers.

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s nonfiction, firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series captures Adelstein’s (Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem. Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita also star in the series filmed in Tokyo.

The first season debuted in April.

“We could not be more excited to bring the passionate fans of the show another season to continue this intriguing and suspenseful crime story set in one of the most vibrant and beautiful cities in the world,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, in a statement.

“Writing and then making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience,” added Rogers in a statement. “So I’m over the moon that we get to keep going. I can’t wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come.”

Michael Mann directed the pilot and is an executive producer, along with Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher.

Endeavor Content handles worldwide rights for Tokyo Vice.