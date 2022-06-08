‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley Found Guilty On Federal Tax Evasion Charges, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

The duo who star in USA Network’s most-watched current original series, Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in downtown Atlanta today, according to multiple local reports.

Sentencing is set for October 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was further charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Specifically, they are alleged to have defrauded local banks out of at least $30 million in loans. Prosecuting attorney Annalise Peters said the couple also actively hid millions they made from Chrisley Knows Best. The reality TV couple is further accused of walking away from more than $20 million they owe by filing bankruptcy. The Chrisleys’ tax evasion is said to extend back as far as 2009, and after the show began in 2014, they are accused of using their 7C’s Productions to evade taxes.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.” (Ed Note: The third defendant is a man named Peter Tarantino.)

USA Network renewed Chrisley Knows Best last month for a tenth season. The series will launch new episodes for season nine on June 23. USA had no comment on today’s ruling.

The Chrisleys were released on bond, but the judge stipulated in a court document obtained by Deadline that they must participate in a location monitoring program and home detention, and are responsible for “all or part of the costs of the program based upon your ability to pay as determined by the probation officer.”