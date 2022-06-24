End Of An Era: Time Out Magazine Distributes Its Final Print Issue After 54 Years

London’s publishing world has marked the end of an era with the distribution of the very last print edition of Time Out magazine.

Ever since it launched from an office on Chelsea’s Kings Road 54 years ago, the magazine has been the go-to publication for listings, film and restaurant reviews, and anything any self-respecting Londoner needs to know about their capital. It evolved into a slimmed-down version in 2012 and became free for readers.

It was rebranded for a while in 2020 as just ‘Time’, reflecting the fact that its readers were unable to socialise or go out to work due to lockdown.

To mark the final edition, four artists created bespoke covers. Writing in this last issue, global editor-in-chief Caroline McGinn said: “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to serve you in print for 54 years. Long may our love affair continue.”

“Thank you to the expert, hilarious mavericks who made this mag: there’s no better team in the business.

“Thank you Londoners for going out with us for half a century.”

The title will now be presented only in digital format.