Paramount & Original Film Take To Jason Pagan & Andrew Deutschman Horror Pitch Inspired By TikTok Videos

EXCLUSIVE: In a preemptive situation, Neal Moritz’s Original Film has landed an untitled horror pitch from Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman.

Amanda Lewis will be producing for Original. Pitch was bought through Original’s Paramount discretionary fund.

L to R: Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman AP

Details are under wraps, but the project is based on a series of TikTok videos that Original controls.

This sale brings the writers back into the Paramount fold where they wrote 2015’s Project Almanac and Blumhouse’s Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension.

Pagan and Deutschman have been on a nice roll, having sold the feature scripts, Classified to New Line Cinema for Chad Stahelski to direct, Every House Is Haunted to Netflix with Corin Hardy to direct, and Tarot to eOne with Andre Ovredal to direct.

Tarot‘s plot is under wraps. Fuller Media’s Brad Fuller and Alex Ginno are respectively producing and executive producing.

Every House Is Haunted, produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions and Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment, follows an insurance investigator who tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house. But his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.

Classified is billed as a high octane thriller described as Die Hard meets Indiana Jones. It is set inside a top secret government bunker, the kind that ends Raiders of the Lost Ark. That bunker contains relics covertly recovered during World War II, and they turn out to be more powerful and dangerous than ever imagined.

Original is coming off of the hit release of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which has grossed $397.8M at the global box office, making it the second-highest grossing family animated movie after Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 ($407.2M). Original Film is currently in production on Fast X for Universal.

Pagan and Deutschman are repped by Trevor Engelson at Underground, and WME.