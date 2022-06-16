It Starts On The Page: Read Dan Fogelman’s Series Finale Script For ‘This Is Us’

For six seasons, This Is Us has tugged on viewers’ heartstrings with touching stories about the Pearson family dealing with their real-life problems. Dan Fogelman’s stories earned This Is Us a total of 38 Emmy nominations and four wins over five seasons, and the series ended May 24 with a finale that hit season-high ratings.

The finale episode, “Us,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Created by Fogelman, Season 6 of the NBC series continues to follow the Pearsons’ lives and connections across several time periods. Using flashbacks and flashforwards, it centers on three siblings — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — and their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Photos: The Pearsons Gather One Last Time To Pay Tribute To Rebecca

“Us,” written by Fogelman and directed by Ken Olin, begins with Jack watching Rebecca as she is sleeping when he notices a small scar near her eye before flashing back to a young Rebecca being pushed on the swing by her father. In present day, the siblings push their children on the swing as they contemplate their own futures.

‘This Is Us’: How NBC Drama Wrapped Pearsons’ Story In Moving Series Finale

Click below to read the script.