‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Prime Video has given an early Season 2 renewal to The Summer I Turned Pretty, its series adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel, ahead of its June 17 premiere.

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.



The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Han, who also wrote the pilot, serves as showrunner for Season 1 with Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Season 2 is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip.