‘The Strangers’ Filmmaker Bryan Bertino Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Bryan Bertino has inked with WME.

Bertino’s movie The Dark and The Wicked premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in 2020 and was met with rave reviews, notching 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In The Dark and The Wicked, two siblings, who are plagued by waking nightmares, suspect that something evil is taking over their family at an isolated farmhouse. The pic was released by RLJE Films and starred Marin Ireland and Michael Abbott Jr.

Bertino initially broke onto the scene in 2008 by writing and directing The Strangers, which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman. Released by Rogue Pictures, the movie grossed over $80M worldwide off a $9M production budget. The Strangers followed a young couple who are terrorized by unknown assailants while staying in an isolated vacation home. The pic spawned a 2018 sequel which Bertino wrote and executive produced, The Strangers: Prey at Night. That starred Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and Bailee Madison, made over $31M WW and took the two picture franchise’s gross to over $111M.

Bertino directed 2016’s The Monster starring Zoe Kazan, and produced A24’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka in 2016.

The filmmaker continues to be represented by attorney Jim Gilio.