‘The Split’ Producer Sister Options Rights To Abi Morgan’s ‘This Is Not A Pity Memoir’; Morgan Attached To Direct

On the day season three of Abi Morgan’s drama series The Split launches in the U.S. on BBC America, producer Sister has snapped up rights to the screenwriter’s autobiographical book This is Not a Pity Memoir.

Morgan will not only adapt her memoir for TV, but will also direct and executive produce the project, along with Sister co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Jane Featherstone.

Sister and Morgan have already collaborated on three seasons of The Split, which was originally for the BBC, and this latest agreement strengthens their ties.

No broadcaster is attached at this stage of development but Sister will co-produce with Morgan’s production company Little Chick.

This is Not a Pity Memoir is a Sunday Times bestseller and has received praise from the likes of Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan. The book, billed as “poignant and heart-breaking but resolutely unwilling to rely on sentimentality,” begins with the unexpected collapse of her partner Jacob Krichefski one June morning.

The logline continues: “But this is not a pity memoir… this is a story about meeting your person. It’s about the things you wished you’d said to the person you love. It’s about the silence of being lost in space and the importance of family, and parties, and noise. It’s about not knowing and not being known. It’s the difference between living and surviving.”

“Working with Jane and Sister over the last few tumultuous years, they have been my running partners, given a unique birds eye view on the unfolding drama,” said Morgan. “As producers of some of the best film and television out there, there is no one else I would trust to help bring the deeply personal This is Not a Pity Memoir to the screen.”

“Abi has such an extraordinary gift for words, so while it should be absolutely no surprise that her memoir is such a beautiful and powerful book, it still stunned me,” added Featherstone. “We’ve worked together for many years but her incredible strength in these last few, very challenging ones, has been deeply inspirational.”

This is Not a Pity Memoir is published in the UK by John Murray and in the U.S. by HarperCollins-owned Sugar 24. Global rights are handled by 42.