BCDF Pictures Developing ‘The Spanish Love Deception’ Film; ‘The Hating Game’s Peter Hutchings Tapped To Adapt Elena Armas Bestseller

EXCLUSIVE: BCDF Pictures has acquired film rights to Elena Armas’ 2022 New York Times bestseller The Spanish Love Deception, tapping Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game) to adapt it for the big screen.

The romantic comedy from Simon & Schuster is the first installment in a series of the same name. It tells the story of Catalina Martín, who desperately needs a date to her sister’s wedding in Spain. Especially since she lied and told her large, raucous family that she has a new American boyfriend. Now everyone expects her to bring him, including the ex who drove Catalina to leave Spain in the first place. Enter Aaron Blackford – her tall, handsome, insufferably condescending colleague – who surprisingly offers to step in.

The Spanish Love Deception has been published in over 25 languages. The book won the Goodreads Choice Award for Debut Novel of the Year, and has become a phenomenon on TikTok, boasting a hashtag with over 100M views. It has also been named a “Must-Read” by Cosmopolitan, Publisher’s Weekly, Bustle, Elle, Paste, Glamour, Business Insider, Buzzfeed, and USA Today. Its sequel, The American Roommate Experiment, will follow in September. Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady will produce the Spanish Love Deception film for BCDF Pictures.

“I am thrilled to have BCDF Pictures working on the adaptation of THE SPANISH LOVE DECEPTION and I have no doubt they will do an amazing job bringing Aaron and Catalina to life,” said Armas. “Believe me when I say that I am obsessed with the script and Peter Hutchings’s vision of these characters and Spanish setting I keep so close to my heart. THE SPANISH LOVE DECEPTION readers are not ready for the Martín family!”

Hutchings’ credits on the directing side include the upcoming Which Brings Me to You, as well as the features The Hating Game, Then Came You, The Outcasts and Rhymes with Banana. He also previously penned the films Can You Keep a Secret? and The Last Keepers, exec producing the latter.

Past titles from BCDF include Hutchings’ The Hating Game and Then Came You, Leslye Headland’s Bachelorette, Josh Radnor’s Liberal Arts and Vera Farmiga’s Higher Ground. This year, the company is also producing titles including the female trucker pic Big Rig, starring Vanessa Hudgens; The Ploughmen, directed by Ed Harris; Which Brings Me to You, starring Lucy Hale; 2022 SXSW title To Leslie starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney; an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s International Bestseller The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, starring Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks and Hale; and an adaptation of the bestselling supernatural romance series Hush, Hush, which has been greenlit as a feature franchise at Paramount+.

Armas is represented by APA and the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency; Hutchings by Lit Entertainment.