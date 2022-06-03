‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Mitchell Slaggert Joins Season 2 As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: A new student will be enrolling at Essex College. Mitchell Slaggert has joined the cast of Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls as a new series regular for the upcoming second season.

Slaggert will join returning series regulars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott in the half-hour dramedy.

Created by Kaling and Justin Noble, College Girls follows the lives and affairs of four roommates (Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, Scott) attending New England’s prestigious Essex College. Slaggert will play Jackson, a transfer student, arriving at Essex College after two years at a big party school. He is a former Division I athlete with natural confidence and a depth that begins to show over time.

Noble serves as showrunner and executive produces with Kaling along with Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Matt Warburton. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max.

Slaggert has appeared in films such as Spare Room and Wish Upon, opposite Joey King. He also recently appeared on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. Slaggert is repped by Aperture Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.