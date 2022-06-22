‘The Rookie: Feds’: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast Of ABC Spinoff Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts.

Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-episode arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

Zegers joins Nash-Betts, Frankie Faison and Felix Solis, who guest starred in the Rookie backdoor pilot episodes as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Special Agent Matthew Garza, respectively, as well as Britt Robertson, who recently joined The Rookie: Feds as a new series regular, playing Laura Stensen.

Zegers will play Brendon Acres who is just out of Quantico. Brendon’s got a lot to prove in his first posting – not least because his background as the lead on the long-running TV series Vampire Cop means few people take him seriously. His years of method-actor training led not only to martial arts and gun skills, but also a master’s in computer science.

This marks Zegers return to ABC where he most recently starred on the drama series Rebel.

Hawley and Winter executive produce The Rookie: Feds with Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of the series, a co-production with ABC Signature. The Rookie: Feds is set to premiere in the fall, airing in the Tuesday 10 PM slot behind Bachelor In Paradise.

Zegers’ recent series credits also include Dirty John and Fear the Walking Dead. Known for his leading role in the movie Transamerica, Zegers is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and attorney Adam Kaller.