How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News.

A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK.

In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration and coverage of the major formal celebrations Thursday. Good Morning America has featured special weeklong coverage all week and will broadcast special editions live from London from tomorrow.

Scroll down for the full list but highlights include Saturday’s two-hour Platinum Party at the Palace, a Buckingham Palace-set celebration on BBC One and BBC iPlayer featuring some of the world’s biggest stars including Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Queen and Adam Lambert and a pre-recorded set from Elton John.

Presenters at the event include Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham and Julie Andrews and the show will air from 7.30PM GMT (11.30AM PT), with other performers including multi-award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Elbow and George Ezra.

The following day will see the Platinum Jubilee Pageant take place at 1pm GMT (5AM PT), telling the story of the Queen’s reign through four acts: “For Queen and Country,” “The Time of Our Lives,” “Let’s Celebrate” and “Happy and Glorious.”

Act one is described as a “military-led spectacle,” celebrating the UK armed forces from across the Commonwealth, while act two and three take people through developments over the decades that she has been in charge, famously serialized in Netflix’s The Crown. In act four, a finale will form round the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Again airing on the BBC, this international parade and carnival will also feature a wealth of performers including Ed Sheeran, Cliff Richard and Bill Bailey. It is presented by UK favorites Kirsty Young, Clare Balding, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Sophie Morgan, and Anton Du Beke.

Tomorrow (Thursday 2 June) marks the main part of the formal celebrations, with the annual Trooping the Colour parade taking place from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard’s Parade to celebrate the Queen’s Official Birthday, also on the BBC. More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together, with the BBC again showcasing the celebrations as it does annually.

Later, Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee will take place across the Commonwealth, with more than 1,500 beacons lit following a principal one at Buckingham Palace.

Kirsty Young will present both the Trooping the Colour and Beacons celebration.

On Friday, amidst a wealth of royal-themed programing including regular soap EastEnders, during which the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will make an appearance, BBC One will show Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving and The Crown Jewels. In the latter, BBC News presenter Clive Myrie will have unique access to the Jewels, as he travels across Britain to discover their stories.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations In Full

Thursday