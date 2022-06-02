‘The Outlaws’: Prime Video Sets Season 2 Premiere For Stephen Merchant Comedy

Prime Video will release Season 2 of The Outlaws on August 5. All 6 episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere via the streamer in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries.

The Outlaws Prime Video

From Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, The Outlaws follows a group of misfits who are brought together to do community service after breaking the law. The 7 strangers from various walks of life are dragged into a mystery that they can only survive if they work together.

Season Two picks up a few months after the events of the finale, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet—not by a long shot. The group’s shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean.

Christopher Walken Prime Video

The series stars Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Merchant as Greg, Christopher Walken as Frank, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, and Jessica Gunning as Diane.

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also executive produce for Big Talk.

The series is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios.

More first look photos can be found below.

Clare Perkins and Darren Boyd Prime Video

Rhianne Barreto and Gamba Cole Prime Video

Jessica Gunning Prime Video