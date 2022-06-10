‘The Old Guard 2’: Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join Victoria Mahoney’s Sequel For Netflix And Skydance

Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of Netflix and Skydance’s anticipated comic book sequel, The Old Guard 2. They’re set to star alongside returning cast members Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

One of Netflix’s most popular films to date with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release, The Old Guard debuted on the streamer in July of 2020. The film based on the graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries that were suddenly exposed, fighting to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member was discovered. Details with regard to the sequel’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, but the project appears to be gaining momentum, with its first castings since its initial announcement back in August of last year.

While Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed The Old Guard, Victoria Mahoney has stepped in to direct the sequel from Rucka’s script. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah, Marc Evans for Marc Evans Productions, and Prince-Bythewood. Rucka is serving as executive producer.

Thurman is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner known for turns in films including Dangerous Liaisons, Pulp Fiction, Batman & Robin, Gattaca, Sweet and Lowdown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, The Producers, Nyphomaniac: Vol. 1 & 2 and The House That Jack Built, among many others. She recently portrayed Arianna Huffington in Showtime’s series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber and will also soon be seen in the darkly comic thriller The Kill Room, which she is producing, as well as Prime Video’s romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the beloved bestseller of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

Best known for his turn as Nick Young in Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians, Golding will also soon be seen in Carrie Cracknell’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant; Camille Delamarre’s action pic Assassin Club, with Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace; the Paramount animated film The Tiger’s Apprentice; and Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater’s drama Downtown Owl for Sony.

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Golding by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.