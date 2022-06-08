‘The Neighborhood’ Sets Bill Martin & Mike Schiff As New Showrunners

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy veterans Bill Martin and Mike Schiff have been named new showrunners of CBS’ popular sitcom The Neighborhood. The duo just opened the writers room for the upcoming fifth season of the series, starring and executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer, which comes from Cedric’s A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios.

Martin and Schiff replace Meg DeLoatch who recently left after serving as executive producer and showrunner for Season 4. The gig reunites Martin and Schiff with both Cedric, Kapital, TrillTV, CBS and CBS Studios. The pair served as executive producers and showrunners for the last two seasons of Cedric’s TV Land series The Soul Man; they also created, executive produced and ran the praised Kapital/TrillTV?CBS Studios comedy series for CBS The Unicorn and served as co-executive produced on the CBS/CBS Studios/Kapital/TrillTV sitcom Fam.

“I’m excited to have Martin & Schiff rocking with me on the fifth season of The Neighborhood,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “We worked together on my show The Soul Man, and let’s just say we are a formidable three-man pick-up squad in the world of sitcoms. I look forward to a fun, funny season.”

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Martin and Schiff executive produce alongside Kaplan, Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios

Martin & Schiff are repped by A3 and Gendler & Kelly.