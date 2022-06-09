‘The Muppets Mayhem’: Saara Chaudry & Anders Holm Join Disney+ Series

Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Holly Hobbie) and Anders Holm (Workaholics, Inventing Anna) have joined the cast of the Disney+ live-action series The Muppets Mayhem.

Chaudry will star as series regular Hannah, Nora’s (Lilly Singh) younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that “if it wasn’t posted, it didn’t happen,” Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of “Fan-a-Hannahs.” Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.

Holm was cast as recurring guest star JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win her back.

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series will follow The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

Nora, a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

The Electric Mayhem Band consists of Dr. Teeth (Barretta) on vocals and keyboards, Animal (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on vocals and bass, Janice (David Rudman) on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot (Dave Goelz) on saxophone, and Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

Chaudry is gearing up to premiere Season 2 of the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society in September where she recurs as student Martina Crowe.

Other TV credits include Degrassi: The Next Generation, Max & Shred, Dino Dana, Let’s Go Luna!, and Holly Hobbie.

On the big screen, she most recently starred in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Holm is best known as co-creator, writer, and star of the Comedy Central show Workaholics, which ran for 7 seasons. He can currently be seen in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna.

He hosts the This Is Important podcast with fellow Workaholics creators Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck. Holm will soon be seen in About My Father alongside Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro and the Paramount+ rom-com At Midnight.