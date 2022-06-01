‘The Morning Show’ Star Augustus Prew Boards Russell T Davies’ ITV Drama ‘Nolly’ Starring Helena Bonham Carter

The Morning Show star Augustus Prew and Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss have boarded Russell T Davies’ ITV drama Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter.

A first-look image has been unveiled of Harry Potter star Carter playing Noele Gordon, nicknamed Nolly, the star of former British soap Crossroads who was one of the most famous people in Britain before being axed from the show without warning. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Noele found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for over 18 years.

Prew will play Tony Adams, Nolly’s Crossroads co-star, with Gatiss starring as entertainer Larry Grayson.

Others to have boarded include Richard Lintern (Young Wallander), Antonia Bernath (Downton Abbey), Clare Foster (The Crown), Chloe Harris (Sherwood) and Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso).

The show was the debut commission for It’s a Sin exec Nicola Shindler’s ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions and reunites Shindler with long-time collaborator Davies, with whom she has worked 10 times, including on the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 AIDS drama. It’s a Sin’s Peter Hoar is director and ITV Studios is international distributor.