The Lazy Susans: Suburban Moms Garage Band Story In Works For Film & Television By TEG+

EXCLUSIVE: The story of The Lazy Susans is in the works for the screen. TEG+ has acquired the film and television rights to adapt the story of the unlikely rock band formed by five suburban Boston-area moms.

The Lazy Susans first caught TEG+’s attention following an article on the group last month in Boston Magazine. From there, the musical moms went on to an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. You can watch a video clip of their interview with Clarkson below.

The Lazy Susans got their start in 2020 in the midst of the Covid pandemic lockdown. The five working mothers between the ages of 45 and 55 — whose musical experience ranged from limited to nonexistent — decided it was their turn to form a band and signed up to perform at a local music festival. With six months to prep, the newly formed The Lazy Susans set out to learn a set that ranged from The White Stripes to the Go-Go’s to The Chicks (fka The Dixie Chicks) for their upcoming Milton Porchfest. Since their music fest debut, The Lazy Susans have been writing their own music and have found themselves consistently gigging around their home town of Milton, MA.

TEG+ is searching for a writer and an A-list musician/composer to collaborate with the band. TEG+’s Vivek J. Tiwary and Jack Leslie will serve as Producers.

“After years of watching our husbands and kids play in bands, we thought, ‘Why should they have all the fun?’ And when we saw hundreds of people dancing at our very first gig, we realized we’d tapped into something bigger. Still, we never guessed we’d go all the way to The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to having our story told onscreen,” The Lazy Susans said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with TEG+ to inspire others to be bold and dream big.”

Tiwary added: “We all need reminders that unlikely dreams do come true– we’re honored and excited to be sharing the exhilarating story of The Lazy Susans with others, in the hopes it will inspire them too. Also– moms rock!”

The Lazy Susans project joins TEG+’s previously announced limited TV series The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story. In addition to TV/film projects, TEG+ recently announced Broadway-bound adaptation of beloved children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon with original songs by the band AJR. The Lazy Susans, The Fifth Beatle and Harold and the Purple Crayon are part of a slate of ten new projects revolving around high-profile music, the rest of which will be announced in the coming months.

The Lazy Susans are represented by Angela Cheng Caplan at Cheng Caplan Company.