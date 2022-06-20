‘The Late Late Show’: Ben Winston & Fulwell 73 Would “Like To” Continue To Produce CBS Talker When James Corden Steps Down Next Year

Fulwell 73, the production company behind The Late Late Show with James Corden, would like to continue producing the CBS series when its current host steps down next year.

Deadline revealed in April that Corden would be leaving the late-night series in 2023, after an eight and a half year stint.

Ben Winston, exec producer of the show and one of Corden’s partners in Fulwell 73, told Deadline that he would like to continue making the show when his pal leaves.

“It’s no secret that Fulwell would love to make the next iteration of The Late Late Show, whatever that would be, but that isn’t down to me, I’ve just got to hope that our pitch is better than another pitch,” he told Deadline’s Pete Hammond during his Behind The Lens feature.

Winston, who joked that if it was down to him, he’d like to make all of the late-night shows, said he hasn’t had “serious conversations” about it yet and hasn’t pitched his idea to CBS President & CEO George Cheeks or CBS Studios President David Stapf. “We still have another 200 Late Late shows to do,” he said.

He added that any such new show wouldn’t start until around September 2023 so “there’s time for whoever is lucky enough to produce that slot to get it right”.

Cheeks told Deadline in May that the broadcast network is going to take some time to think about the day part, what format makes sense there and whether it can experiment with new ideas.

In addition to The Late Late Show, Fulwell 73, which has its headquarters in London, makes shows such as The Kardashians on Hulu, produced the Grammys, Adele’s CBS concert special and HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion.