‘The Late Late Show’: James Corden Brings Show Back To London, Takes A Break With President Biden & Carpool Karaoke With Lizzo

James Corden is heading back to London.

However, despite all of the rumors of him moving permanently back to Blightly, in this moment, he’s taking The Late Late Show to the British capital for the first time in three years.

The CBS is heading to the UK for a special week of broadcasts from June 27 to June 30 – the first time that the show has been able to mount such a production since Covid began.

The series will be shot at the Freemasons’ Hall in London – known for its opening scene of British spy series Spooks – and it marks the fourth time that the late-night show has been made across the pond.

Corden tells Deadline that these shows “have always been amongst our best shows we’ve ever done”.

You can see why because this year it will feature taped segments from President Joe Biden and a Carpool Karaoke as well as studio guests including Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran.

Biden will take part in a Take A Break segment – arguably Corden’s highest profile for this skit – when the late-night host fills in as the assistant to President and leads a press conference for former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, among other important duties.

Lizzo is also the latest star to buckle up for an all new Carpool Karaoke that will debut during this week of London-based shows.

Celebrities set for the couch include David Harbour and Billie Eilish, who will join each other, Vin Diesel and Ed Sheeran, as well as John Boyega, Jamie Dornan , Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. “We’re very pleased with the guests that we’ve got,” Corden said.

“We really try and throw so much at [this week],” Corden added. “It’s amazing the reaction of people and the demand for tickets.

He said that there’s a “real buzz” when they go back to the UK but comes with an added pressure.

He admitted that taking the show on the road comes with its own production challenges but said the show is helped by the fact that Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, which produces the show with CBS Studios, is headquartered in London helps.

Corden, who previously visited the White House when he took First Lady Michelle Obama for a spin on Carpool Karaoke, added that he spent a “crazy” day with President Biden showing him around. “It was amazing to spend the whole day there,” he said. “It was a bit of a blur but it was just brilliant.”

The series will also air on Sky in the UK, which will air the show on its Sky Comedy network and streamer Now.