‘The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty’ Explored By UK’s Channel 4

EXCLUSIVE: The Kardashian’s journey to achieving stratospheric wealth is to be explored in a two-part documentary series from UK public broadcaster Channel 4, Deadline can reveal.

The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty will examine how arguably the most influential family of the 21st century defied critics to build a brand that has earned billions, and transformed social media.

The series from All3Media-backed indie Optomen will feature rarely-seen archive footage and candid insight from close friends of the family, revealing the deals and decisions that have boosted the family’s finances and changed their dynamic.

Optomen, which is also behind a Richard Hammond science show for Channel 4, has moved into the celebrity documentary space of late, producing a trio of shows for Discovery+ on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Rebekah Vardy and Colleen Rooney.

The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty will “offer a new perspective on this famous family, revealing just how a closet organizer catapulted to fame by a sex tape ended up on the Forbes billionaire list and the cover of Vogue, and question just how a 21-year-old Kylie Jenner became so influential she could wipe $1.3B off a Snapchat’s stock price with a single tweet,” according to Optomen Joint CEO Nick Hornby.

He is exec producing alongside Tina Flintoff. Ian Dunkley is Channel 4 commissioner.